Can Sports Direct seize its moment in Australia as hype culture softens?

billionaire and former Premier League owner Mike Ashley. The retailer opened its first Australian store this month at Westfield Fountain Gate, with a second due at Chatswood Chase in March. It is the opening chapter in a long strategy comprising more than 100 stores across Australia and New Zealand over the next decade, a new 20,000-square-metre distribution centre in Melbourne and a robust regional model. The group is now led by CEO Michael Murray, Ashley’s son-in-law. Their ambitions for ANZ are anchored by a 19.57 per cent stake in Accent Group, an investment that injected an additional $60 million to fuel the local rollout. “We’re creating a new kind of one-stop sports destination, combining global brands with unbeatable range,” said Daniel Agostinelli, CEO of Accent Group. His confidence isn’t without foundation. Agostinelli has argued before that Sports Direct possesses “an amazing back-end system” that the business has spent years refining, from its replenishment processes to the way its distribution centre operates. Plentitude, immediacy and accessibility Australia’s sports retail market has historically been defined by either premium brand-led experiences or aggressively low-price discounters. Sports Direct is evidently neither. Its value position resembles the retail logic of Chemist Warehouse with a sense of plenitude, immediacy and accessibility, rather than the call-and-response element of hype retail. It is evident that sneaker demand is cooling; assortment in the men’s sneaker category has declined internationally; major brands have noted softer discretionary spending; and consumer surveys show a retreat from high-priced footwear purchases. The romance of the drop is losing ground to the rationality of value. The Westfield Fountain Gate store leans into that shift, offering Australian consumers Nike, Adidas, alongside Sports Direct’s exclusive labels, including USA Pro, Karrimor and Sondico. The breadth signals a repositioning of the category. From Accent’s perspective, this is precisely where the Australian market is ripe for change. Breadth is crucial because the Australian sporting psyche is expansive. Australia’s passion for sport is unmatched, encompassing AFL, NRL, and the fast-rising popularity of soccer in New South Wales. In the UK, Sports Direct is a significant seller of licensed soccer apparel, including Manchester United, Arsenal and beyond. That cultural adjacency translates naturally to the Australian context, where participation and fandom remain structurally high even as discretionary budgets shrink. Sports Direct’s model, which consists of high volume, a wide range, and multiple brands at multiple price tiers, slots directly into this shift. It offers consumers the feeling that the store reflects the sporting environment they actually inhabit. The long game strategy The retailer’s slow-and-steady expansion strategy stands in contrast to the high-velocity rollouts of the past decade. After Chatswood Chase, Sports Direct and Accent plan to open 30 stores over the next three years, with major cities already earmarked. It is growth-paced to match both infrastructure and demand. Crucially, the build-out includes logistics, as the new Melbourne distribution centre will complement Accent’s existing 35,000 square metres in Sydney, reinforcing the backbone that enables rapid replenishment. The long-game strategy behind that humility reveals why Sports Direct may resonate now. The market is no longer seduced by spectacle. It is suspicious of artifice, and the drops may feel tired and scarcity manufactured. Sports Direct’s entrance forecasts a move occurring across global retail back to everyday sport, everyday price points and everyday reliability. It is an argument for abundance and not exclusivity. The hype cycle may be losing its power, and Sports Direct’s slow expansion may prove to be the most contemporary move of all.