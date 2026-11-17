Van Cleef & Arpels and Vhernier – generated €9.1 billion in sales, up 19 per cent at constant rates. Johann Rupert, the group’s chairman, credited “strong demand for iconic jewellery and watch collections across geographies, buoyed by the appeal of product novelties.” Still, the pace has cooled. Jewellery sales rose 24 per cent at constant rates in April to June, then 14 per cent in July to September. Richemont booked €229 million of what it called “positive tariff-related one-time items” in the half. Chief financial officer Burkhart Grund told analysts the company did not expect further tariff refunds in the second half. Where the growth came from Every region except the Middle East and Africa grew by double digits. The Americas were the standout by value. Sales rose 23 per cent to €3.2 billion, and second-quarter growth of 19 per cent marked the region’s eleventh consecutive quarter of double-digit expansion. Bos told analysts he saw no sign of softness in the US. Japan grew fastest, up 30 per cent at constant rates. Growth eased from 36 per cent in the first quarter to 23 per cent in the second, against a demanding comparison. Notably, Richemont’s CEO, Nicolas Bos, said the surge came mainly from long-standing Japanese clients rather than tourists, which runs against the common assumption that Japan’s luxury boom is a visitor story. Asia Pacific remains the largest region, at €4.0 billion or 33 per cent of sales, and grew 16 per cent. Within it, China, Hong Kong and Macau rose 7 per cent together. Bos said mainland China fell 3 per cent, while Hong Kong and Macau delivered very high double-digit growth. South Korea and Taiwan both grew by double digits. Rupert told analysts he remained optimistic about Chinese consumers over the long run but could not say when the Mainland would turn. Europe grew 13 per cent, with momentum building from 11 per cent in the first quarter to 15 per cent in the second. France and the United Kingdom led, helped by both local shoppers and tourists. The Middle East and Africa was the only region to shrink, down 2 per cent for the half and 7 per cent in the second quarter, against a 22 per cent gain a year earlier. The regional conflict that began in March cut tourist spending, particularly in the UAE, while Saudi Arabia grew. Bos said destinations that rely on tourists suffered most, while local clients, notably in Abu Dhabi, kept buying. “Our thoughts remain with colleagues, clients and their loved ones affected by the ongoing conflict in the Middle East,” Rupert wrote. Watches: A recovery, one brand at a time For two years, Richemont’s watchmakers were the weak link. That is changing. Sales at the Specialist Watchmakers rose 10 per cent at constant rates to €1.7 billion. Operating profit tripled to €150 million from €50 million. China remained soft, leaving Asia Pacific sales flat, while every other region grew by double digits. “Although recovery is unlikely to be linear in an environment that continues to be challenging for the industry, I am pleased to see our Specialist Watchmakers delivering growth for over a year now,” Rupert said. Bos described the market as polarised, with success decided brand by brand rather than across the category. Richemont continues to trim the portfolio. It completed the sale of Baume & Mercier to Italy’s Damiani Group during the period, and its watch brands opened or upgraded stores, including Jaeger-LeCoultre at Ion Orchard in Singapore and Vacheron Constantin on Milan’s Via Montenapoleone. Fashion: Steadier, still loss-making The other division, which houses fashion & accessories brands such as Alaia, Chloe, Montblanc, Delvaux, Dunhill and Peter Millar, plus the pre-owned watch platform Watchfinder, grew sales 9 per cent to €1.4 billion. It made an operating loss of €12 million, narrower than the €42 million loss a year earlier, though broadly flat once one-off items are excluded. Alaia and Peter Millar grew by double digits, ready-to-wear grew by double digits across the fashion brands, and Montblanc improved as it repositions itself further upmarket. What to watch next Richemont does not give financial forecasts, and it did not start now. The second half includes the year-end holiday season and Lunar New Year, the most important months for jewellery gifting. It will not benefit from further tariff gains. Higher gold costs, still working their way through the accounts, will keep pressure on margins. The comparison is also demanding: sales grew 11 per cent at constant rates in the October to December quarter last year and 13 per cent in January to March, according to Richemont’s earlier trading updates. “Whilst we cannot predict what lies ahead, we expect the macroeconomic and geopolitical environment to remain volatile for the foreseeable future,” Rupert wrote. “These conditions reinforce the importance of maintaining operational discipline whilst continuing to invest in the people, creativity and craftsmanship on which our Maisons’ long-term success depends.” Further reading: Why Richemont’s standout results stem from owning the experience.