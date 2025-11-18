BusinessStrategy

Is Burberry back in action after a return to growth?

An exterior shot of a Burberry flagship store.
“Burberry is playing more on its British heritage and is leaning into the products that made it famous.”
By Nicole Kirichanskaya
After several years of underperforming sales figures and decreased cultural relevance, Burberry’s recently appointed CEO Joshua Schulman announced a turnaround strategy, dubbed “Burberry Forward”, to bring the brand back on track in November 2024.  Fast forward a year to November 13, when Burberry released its Q2 fiscal report, which revealed that for the first time in two years, the brand’s comparable retail figures returned to growth, spiking by two per cent.  In the report, Schulma

This content is for IR Pro subscribers only.

Subscribe now to unlock an all-access pass.

IR Pro - Monthly

$5 +GST for the first 30 days. (Auto renews at $28+GST per month.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Daily IR Pro content straight to your inbox
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Indepth interviews with industry leaders and experts
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Retailer’s choice

IR Pro - Annual

$312 +GST per year. (Auto renews annually.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Daily IR Pro content straight to your inbox
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Indepth interviews with industry leaders and experts
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now

Recommended By IR

Snoop Dogg wears Lovechild jewelry in campaign image
Marketing

Snoop Dogg creates jewellery label with Metal Alchemist founder Carolyn Rafaelian

Sean Cao
bunnings warehouse australia exterior
Store tech

Bunnings breached privacy laws, Privacy Commissioner says

Celene Ignacio
An image of a Deliveroo rider ringing a doorbell to deliver an order to a customer
Strategy IR Pro

Deliveroo Singapore’s MD Jason Parke on the company’s retail arm launch

Tong Van
Black and white photos of new Saint Laurent and Balenciaga CEOs
Luxury

Kering names new CEOs for Saint Laurent, Balenciaga

Celene Ignacio
a model in Rag & Bone white top and jeans in front of a store
Openings & closings

Rag & Bone opens Sydney flagship store

Celene Ignacio
A Dusk campaign image of a wire shopping basket filled with Allens lollies against hot pink background.
Strategy IR Pro

Dusk CEO Vlad Yakubson on the retailer’s transformation into a lifestyle brand

Tamera Francis
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay