As costs rise, consumers favour fast, convenient, affordable dining experiences

Fast, casual, and convenient restaurant formats are dominating Australians’ dining out experiences as cost-of-living pressures persist, according to new research.

The Consumer Preferences & Dining Habits 2025 report, released by FoodService Association Australia (FSAA) and consumer insights platform Vypr, found that 62 per cent of customers frequent quick-service restaurants, followed by 47 per cent visiting casual eateries and 33 per cent frequenting cafes and coffee shops.

Delivery apps are particularly popular among 25- to 34-year-olds, who are twice as likely to order from an app as the overall population.

Over two-thirds of Australians consider healthier options when dining out, and more than two-fifths take sustainability into account when choosing restaurants and meals.

Twenty-nine per cent of diners check and are influenced by online reviews before trying a new restaurant, with 21 per cent saying online reviews are a major factor when deciding on where to eat.

Value for money is a top priority for diners, with 63 per cent preferring price discounts over loyalty schemes and respondents saying having reliable standards across venues was the second most important improvement a restaurant could make.

Vypr’s international chief revenue officer, Sam Gilding, said socialising with family and friends and celebrating occasions are the top two reasons Australians dine out.

“It’s therefore important for brands and retailers to understand that while value is king, it’s not the only factor shaping Australians’ dining behaviour,” said Gilding.

“With consumers trying to ensure they get a good return on their dining investment, a combination of consistency, quality, and affordability will be rewarded with loyalty.”