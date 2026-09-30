BusinessOnline marketplaces

Inside Shein’s first report card: 298 million orders, a two-thirds profit slump

A Shein logo is seen at the first physical space of Chinese online fast-fashion retailer Shein
Shein counted 291 million active customers over the 12 months to June, up from 254 million. (Source: Reuters/Sarah Meyssonnier)
By Tong Van
Shein fulfilled 298 million orders between April and June, 21 million more than the same period a year earlier. It counted 291 million active customers over the 12 months to June, up from 254 million.  By the measures that made its name, the business is still growing. The trouble is what those orders are now worth. A profit that isn’t For the second quarter ended June 30, Shein posted net revenue growth of just 0.9 per cent to US$11.08 billion. Adjusted net income fell 66.6 per cent to $2

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