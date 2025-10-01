Camilla Franks on ‘creating a dialogue through the language of fashion’

n, you’re stepping into a world woven with wonder, colour and discovery,” Franks told Inside Retail. “It’s experiential retail in its truest form: immersive, sensory, and deeply personal.” Camilla’s ‘Hotel of Curiosity’ concept stores go beyond traditional shopping. They are designed as destinations where storytelling and style intertwine in theatrical, interactive spaces, where shoppers are invited not just to browse but to embark on a fashion journey of personal discovery. Building a world, not a store Franks’s creative process begins long before a collection hits the shelves. Each season starts with an inspiration journey – travels to far-flung destinations, cameras in tow, capturing tens of thousands of images and hours of footage. Every Camilla garment and collection is inspired by a travel destination, and that same creative process informs the brand’s take on destination retail. The first ‘Hotel of Curiosity’ opened in Western Australia’s Claremont before quickly expanding to global locations including New Jersey, California and New York City. Melbourne’s Emporium shopping centre is the latest city to receive Camilla’s concept store. “Melbourne calls to art and fashion enthusiasts from all over Australia – I’ve honestly dreamt of bringing Camilla back to this haven of creativity for a long time,” Franks shared. “We waited and waited for the perfect location to bring our immersive ‘Hotel of Curiosity’ boutique concept to life.” The opening of the Melbourne store marks Camilla’s 27th store in Australia, bringing its total global footprint to 31. “Online is powerful, but in-store? That’s where you feel the energy,” Franks said. “Walking into any of my boutiques is like walking into another world, a place where you connect with yourself and the things that get you excited, with my boutique angels assisting you along the way.” Every Camilla boutique is designed to transport customers and connect them with the story behind the print – something Franks believes retailers can’t replicate behind a screen. The ‘Hotel of Curiosity’ concept stores feature what the brand refers to as ‘The Camilla Express’ – an interactive installation resembling a luxury train carriage, wrapped in brand prints and fitted with screens playing curated film reels from Frank’s travels. Just like her prints and designs, the in-store storytelling needed to burst from every seam with the team layering handcrafted details into every single corner. Crafting an enduring legacy Rather than being trend-driven, each Camilla piece is created for longevity, handcrafted and made to be passed down from generation to generation. “What was once a one-woman show has grown into a colourful collective of over 395 employees on Aussie soil alone that continues to blossom and grow each day,” Franks revealed. From Franks’ perspective, her brand Camilla has never followed the fashion industry’s, albeit arbitrary, rules. Never conforming to seasonal fleeting trends, the brand designs for its customers who often view themselves more as collectors than consumers. “Every Camilla piece is a wearable artwork woven with stories gathered from all over the globe, created for longevity, to be treasured forever by first timers and our most loyal collectors,” Franks said. The brand broke boundaries as a pioneer of inclusivity and continues to champion that ethos, grounded in a core identity of printmakers, storytellers and artisans. Collaborating across cultures, Camilla celebrates global dialogue through textiles, colour, and craftsmanship, weaving together traditions and values. “Camilla has always stood for more than fashion, it’s an invitation, a bridge between countries that celebrates the world in all its colourful glory,” Franks concluded. “We are collaborating across cultures and countries, creating a dialogue through the language of fashion that goes beyond garments.” After more than two decades in business, Camilla remains at its core, the same collective of printmakers, storytellers, adventurers and artisans.