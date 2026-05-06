SectorsOpenings & closings

Adairs exits NZ as reset strategy continues

Adairs store
Adairs will focus its efforts on its Australian store network (Source: Adairs)
By Harry Booth

Homewares retailer Adairs has announced the end of its operations in New Zealand, in the latest chapter of its store-driven reset strategy.

The company will close all seven of its physical stores across the country following the switch-off of its online store this week, a move Adairs called a “difficult decision”.

“We want to sincerely thank our New Zealand team and customers for the loyalty and support you’ve shown Adairs over the years. Being part of your homes has meant so much to us,” an email to customers seen by Inside Retail said.

“The timings of store closures will vary – we encourage you to contact or look up your local store for trading hours.”

The company’s financial performance in its fiscal half-year told the story of a challenging time. 

After-tax profits fell by more than 30 per cent from the previous year. Adairs Group CEO Elle Roseby spoke of the need to “reposition and reset” the business.

The same earnings report detailed plans to open new stores in Australia, along with up to five refurbishments of its Focus on Furniture stores.

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