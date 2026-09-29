BusinessStrategy

Nostalgia may not be enough for Toys R Us

Toys R Us store in San Marcos, Texas.
Can Toys R Us give children a reason to return? (Source: Toys R Us )
By Nick Gray
Every Australian over 30 can tell you where their nearest Toys R Us store was – but I bet very few could remember what they bought there. In fact, I’d put money on it. That’s the problem with what’s happening in the US right now. WHP Global and Go! Retail Group plan to open around 120 Toys R Us stores in the lead-up to Christmas. Most will be much smaller than the old stores, and most have leases of twelve months or less. The gamble is that memory will bring people through the doors. It

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