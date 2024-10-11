BusinessWorkforce

How Amazon is expanding and revolutionising its workforce with robotics

An example of one of Amazon’s robots at work. Source: Amazon newsroom
By Stephanie Caite Chadwick
A workforce revolution is imminent with the mainstreaming of artificial intelligence (AI) technology, and Amazon is ushering in a new era for its workforce with the introduction of robotics. At its third annual Amazon Delivering the Future event in Nashville, Tennessee, the tech giant unveiled its latest innovations, including the next-generation fulfilment centre in Louisiana that is powered by advanced AI and 10 times more robotics. Countering AI alarmists  There is a quiet fear within th

This content is for IR Pro subscribers only.

Subscribe now to unlock an all-access pass.

IR Pro - monthly

$5 +GST for the first 30 days. (Auto renews at $28+GST per month.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Retailer’s choice

IR Pro - annual

$312 +GST per year. (Auto renews annually.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay