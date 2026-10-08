BusinessStrategy

Why have loyalty programmes lost their sense of fun?

Mecca Beauty Loop discovery boxes.
Thoughtful perks make customers feel appreciated. (Source: Mecca)
By Ben Ashley
Everyone is chasing loyalty programme perfection, but we reached it years ago. It’s called a stamp card. Go to your local cafe/hairdresser/artisan patisserie (must be nice). Take out your humble, well-worn piece of cardboard. Watch that satisfying little stamp complete a row. Enjoy your free coffee/haircut/pandan croissant. Perfection. But now there’s activating an offer, checking which products qualify, calculating a points multiplier and discovering your reward expired yesterday. Sadness.

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