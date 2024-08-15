SectorsDepartment stores

David Jones reopens reimagined beauty floor at Bourke Street Mall

(Source: Supplied)
By Celene Ignacio

After a $15 million refurbishment, the beauty floor of David Jones‘ Bourke Street Mall, Melbourne, flagship has reopened, showcasing a range of makeup and fragrances.

“Welcoming over 9 million visitors annually, our Bourke Street flagship is a true destination, and we are proud that the ground floor beauty space is now the perfect stage for our beautiful beauty offer, complementing our incredible brand, product and services available across our other categories,” said Alicia Shoolman, GM of beauty at David Jones.

“The zoning supports a seamless customer journey that inspires and encourages discovery, and the inclusion of an additional seven private beauty rooms on the floor supports our commitment to delivering services and immersive brand experiences like no other,” she said

The revamped beauty floor has also welcomed new brands, including Anastasia, Beverly Hills and Rationale, with Aesop set to open in October.

David Jones is inviting customers to attend the Festival of Beauty on the ground floor of Bourke Street Mall from August 22 to August 25.

You have 7 articles remaining. Unlock 15 free articles a month, it’s free.

Recommended By IR

M.J. Bale. Image supplied
Sustainability IR Pro

Australian fashion brands seek supply-chain sovereignty

Lisa Lake
Market Lane, Queen Vic Market. Source: Armelle Habib
Food & beverage IR Pro

Beyond Starbucks: Three specialty coffee retailers taking Australia by storm

Aron Lewin
Openings & closings

Slim’s Quality Burger joints set to expand interstate

Rakshnna Pattabiraman
Regulatory

Harris Scarfe, Best & Less latest retailers to face underpayment probes

Rakshnna Pattabiraman
Security IR Pro

Retail crime: Why foiling shoplifters takes a team effort

Michael Townsley
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay