Dior, the Queen and David Jones: How the retailer is preserving its legacy

of more that 3000 pieces of fashion history to the museum for preservation. The archive is rich in Australian and international design and fashion material, from packaging and retail design to programs. Fit for a Queen It includes the first complete collection of Christian Dior shown outside of Paris, which David Jones presented in the 1940s, and the official program and menu of the State Dinner for Her Majesty the Queen and His Royal Highness the Duke of Edinburgh, which was hosted by David Jones in 1954 on level seven of its Elizabeth Street flagship in Sydney. “As the Minister said, our stores are fit for a queen,” Scott Fyfe, David Jones’ CEO, said at the partnership’s launch in Sydney on Tuesday. Over the next three years the commission’s funds will be invested in local designers to create new work that engages with the archive. The funding will go towards an annual award that will support the next generation of Australian designers to create new works that will one day become part of the David Jones Archive. “It’s a significant investment for both sides, fostering the next generation of design talent in Australia,” Fyfe said. He went on to state that the partnership with the Powerhouse Museum will help shape David Jones’ legacy for the future and that it represents the company’s commitment to preserving its history and the wider political landscape. “This morning we gathered to honour a legacy that started in 1838 with a visionary named David Jones to open his first store, laying the foundation for what has become a truly exemplary example of Australian retail,” Fyfe said. Looking to the future Fyfe stated that David Jones has been at the forefront of innovation for 186 years, “constantly redefining what it means to shop in the retail environment in Australia”. “In 1990 David Jones was the first ever retailer to fly air freight parcels delivered directly to customers, it shows you we were well ahead of time in these days,” he said, sharing one of the company’s historic moments that resonated with him. “We transformed some of our stores in history, installing televisions so Australians could witness the landing on the moon in 1969, [a] truly iconic moment.” His favourite story, however, was the David Jones staff member who single-handedly took it upon herself to fly to Paris “to convince Christian Dior himself that he should sell in our store and I’m hugely proud today to say we’re still representing the brand in our stores today”. “Our legacy is not just about our past achievements, it’s about an unwavering commitment and determination to shape the future,” he added. “This exhibition shows that David Jones is not just a store, it’s a vibrant place, full of heritage, art, and a beacon of excellence where people come together to generate ideas and then innovation for the future.” Lisa Havilah, the CEO of the Powerhouse Museum, said the organisation approached David Jones about housing its extensive archive and preserving, sharing and amplifying the retailer’s story. “Through the David Jones Powerhouse Australian Design Commission, we will continue encouraging local creative practice and promulgating design excellence in Australia. This new award demonstrates our shared commitment to not only keeping Australian design history alive but also connecting it for future generations,” Havilah said. David Jones also supports the next generation of design talent in Australia through the Melbourne Fashion Festival’s National Designer Award, which it sponsors annually. Shein is another example of a retailer that is supporting emerging designers. Earlier this month, the Chinese fast-fashion retailer launched the RISE Student Designer Challenge. The move comes ahead of its planned IPO in the UK, which has seen the brand attempt to pivot its ultra-low-price positioning and shore up its compliance with counterfeiting laws as it looks to gain regulatory approval.