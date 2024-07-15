Australian shoppers still value sustainability, ACRS report finds

About 46 per cent of Australian shoppers in a survey by Monash Business School’s Australian Consumer and Retail Studies (ACRS) said sustainability is a significant factor when making a retail purchase.

Of 1002 respondents, 30 per cent said they frequently look for sustainable products while only 12 per cent do not.

Recyclable packaging emerged as the top sustainable consideration at 62 per cent, followed by recyclable products at 59 per cent and products being made from recycled materials at 45 per cent.

Only 23 per cent said they consider third-party certification and packaging having an organic label when purchasing.

“When deciding if a product is sustainable, shoppers look for cues to make quick decisions and seem to focus more on the packaging or the product itself, rather than the labelling,” said Eloise Zoppos, research and engagement director at ACRS.

All ages engage in sustainable practices, with 20 per cent of 18- to 34-year-old shoppers and 6 per cent of those 55 years old and above recommending eco-friendly products to friends, family and peers.

Meanwhile, 63 per cent of the 18 to 34 age group and 95 per cent of those 55 years plus said they bring their own shopping bags to stores.

“While sustainability perceptions and practices may differ amongst shoppers, the positive shifts in the general attitudes and behaviours of shoppers demonstrate that sustainability is no longer a trend but a consumer movement,” Zoppos said.

“Retailers that are not just responding to this movement, but that are genuinely embedding sustainability into their business strategy, will resonate with consumers despite the current climate.”