SectorsFashion & accessories

Beyond Yoga taps Issa Rae for launch of new label Seek Beyond

Beyond Yoga lifestyle photo
Beyond Yoga offers a range of lifestyle essentials. (Source: Supplied)
By Kaycee Enerva

Beyond Yoga has launched a new retail brand called Seek Beyond, supported by a campaign featuring an original anthem written and performed by Issa Rae.

The brand launches alongside Beyond Yoga’s new Outdoor collection and will be promoted through digital content and community events.

“This partnership with Beyond Yoga felt natural,” Rae said. “The Seek Beyond message reflects how I move through the world; choosing progress over perfection, and doing so with intention, joy, and humour. Writing the anthem was a way to express that.”

Nancy Green, CEO of Beyond Yoga, said the new platform represents the brand’s core philosophy.

“This platform reflects how our community shows up: with openness, with heart, and with a deep belief that movement is more than just physical – it’s how we grow,” said Green.

Founded in Los Angeles in 2005, Beyond Yoga offers a range of lifestyle essentials, including outerwear, fleece, and performance pants.

The brand currently operates more than 1200 wholesale accounts across the US and international markets. It was acquired by Levi Strauss & Co in September 2021.

Recommended By IR

Luxury

Ermenegildo Zegna’s first-half revenue hits US$1 billion

Kaycee Enerva
Strategy IR Pro

How Kic’s Concierge uses tech to put the human-touch in scaled personalisation

Tamera Francis
Online marketplaces

Kogan’s revenue falls amid lower gross sales

Celene Ignacio
Strategy

Vinnies to open eight more stores in Victoria as demand soars

Celene Ignacio
Supermarkets

Woolworths Group’s supermarkets MD resigns

Celene Ignacio
Marketing IR Pro

How a cute mascot turned Thai bakery chain Butterbear into a phenomenon

Tong Van
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay
You have 7 articles remaining. Unlock 15 free articles a month, it’s free.