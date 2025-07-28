Beyond Yoga taps Issa Rae for launch of new label Seek Beyond

Beyond Yoga has launched a new retail brand called Seek Beyond, supported by a campaign featuring an original anthem written and performed by Issa Rae.

The brand launches alongside Beyond Yoga’s new Outdoor collection and will be promoted through digital content and community events.

“This partnership with Beyond Yoga felt natural,” Rae said. “The Seek Beyond message reflects how I move through the world; choosing progress over perfection, and doing so with intention, joy, and humour. Writing the anthem was a way to express that.”

Nancy Green, CEO of Beyond Yoga, said the new platform represents the brand’s core philosophy.

“This platform reflects how our community shows up: with openness, with heart, and with a deep belief that movement is more than just physical – it’s how we grow,” said Green.

Founded in Los Angeles in 2005, Beyond Yoga offers a range of lifestyle essentials, including outerwear, fleece, and performance pants.

The brand currently operates more than 1200 wholesale accounts across the US and international markets. It was acquired by Levi Strauss & Co in September 2021.