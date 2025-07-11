BusinessStrategy

How to leverage loyalty data like a supermarket giant

A man standing by a self-checkout in a Woolworths supermarket
Six steps for retailers to turbocharge their loyalty strategies. Source: Woolworths
By Richard Taylor
Personalisation is now a core expectation in Australian retail, with major players setting benchmarks that demand attention from all businesses. Woolworths, via its ubiquitous Everyday Rewards program, stands out as an Australian leader in harnessing extensive customer data to deliver highly personalised shopping experiences. Beyond simply delighting customers, this focus on retention makes sound business sense. It’s widely acknowledged that it is much more cost-effective (often cited as 5-7 t

This content is for IR Pro subscribers only.

Subscribe now to unlock an all-access pass.

IR Pro - Monthly

$5 +GST for the first 30 days. (Auto renews at $28+GST per month.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Daily IR Pro content straight to your inbox
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Indepth interviews with industry leaders and experts
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Retailer’s choice

IR Pro - Annual

$312 +GST per year. (Auto renews annually.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Daily IR Pro content straight to your inbox
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Indepth interviews with industry leaders and experts
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now

Recommended By IR

Travel retail IR Pro

Is shutting inbound duty-free shops an effective long-term solution for Thailand?

Tong Van
Fashion & accessories

Birkenstock names new regional MD for Down Under

Celene Ignacio
E-commerce IR Pro

“The good times for e-commerce are over”: Downturn hits Chinese sellers

Sophie Yu
Financial

Booktopia administrators call creditors’ meeting

Celene Ignacio
Marketing

Model trains, needlecraft and makeup: Australia’s June online shopping trends

Celene Ignacio
Regulatory

Restaurateur to be sued by Beastie Boys over ‘Sabotage’ ads

Blake Brittain
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay