Bunnings to update product packaging to address lead exposure concerns

Bunnings is changing the packaging of products containing lead amid concerns about customers and workers being exposed to the hazardous metal, the ABC has reported.

Shop, Distributive and Allied Employees’ Association (SDA) officials conducted inspections in at least three states and sent the ABC photos of potentially hazardous lead dust on the shelves.

The SDA reported to SafeWork SA that Bunnings breached the state’s work health and safety laws as the lead sheets came “without an appropriate container” or safer handling tools.

The SDA report added that the lack of proper storage led the products to rub together and form dust on the shelves.

It was South Australia’s Communications, Electrical, Energy and Plumbing Union (CEPU) that raised the concern on potential lead problems at Bunnings to the SDA.

Meanwhile, Bunnings told the ABC that it is already rolling out new packaging and labelling to address the concern.

“While we’ve received expert advice that confirms the way the product was sold poses little risk, we have worked with our supplier to update the packaging and labelling as an additional safety measure,” said Cam Rist, Bunnings director of merchandise.