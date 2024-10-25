BusinessLuxury

Hermes’ third-quarter sales grow across all markets

By Celene Ignacio

Hermes saw its third-quarter sales rise by 11.4 per cent to €11.21 billion (US$12.13 billion) with an uptick across all geographic regions.

Sales in Asia rose by 6 per cent to €6.16 billion. Japan jumped 12.1 per cent to €1.05 billion while Asia Pacific, excluding Japan, climbed 4.8 per cent to €5.12 billion.

In Europe, sales soared 15.9 per cent to €2.60 billion as France surged 14.2 per cent to €1.05 billion and the rest of the region went up 17.1 per cent to €1.55 billion.

The Americas rose 11.7 per cent to €2.0 billion, while the Middle East surged 104.4 per cent to €456 million.

All its product categories experienced higher sales except for watches metier, which declined 6 per cent due to high comparison base brought by exclusive events in the year-ago period.

“In a more complex economic and geopolitical context, the group continues its development with confidence, thanks to the highly integrated artisanal model, the balanced distribution network, the creativity of collections and the loyalty of clients,” said the company.

The performance was a sharp contrast to rival luxury label Gucci, whose sales slumped 26 per cent in the latest quarter.

You have 7 articles remaining. Unlock 15 free articles a month, it’s free.

Recommended By IR

Sports & adventure

2XU co-founder Aidan Clarke launches performance wear brand, Sa1nt Layers

Sean Cao
Supermarkets

Coles posts higher sales as more customers prefer to eat at home

Celene Ignacio
Luxury IR Pro

Analysis: What’s changed since the Farfetch-YNAP deal was first announced

Nicole Kirichanskaya
Supermarkets IR Pro

Australian retailers add security tech amid rising theft, aggression

Reuters
Footwear label Twoobs opens its first physical store, at Byron Bay
Fashion & accessories

Footwear label Twoobs opens its first physical store, in Byron Bay

Kaycee Enerva
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay