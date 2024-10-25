Hermes’ third-quarter sales grow across all markets

Hermes saw its third-quarter sales rise by 11.4 per cent to €11.21 billion (US$12.13 billion) with an uptick across all geographic regions.

Sales in Asia rose by 6 per cent to €6.16 billion. Japan jumped 12.1 per cent to €1.05 billion while Asia Pacific, excluding Japan, climbed 4.8 per cent to €5.12 billion.

In Europe, sales soared 15.9 per cent to €2.60 billion as France surged 14.2 per cent to €1.05 billion and the rest of the region went up 17.1 per cent to €1.55 billion.

The Americas rose 11.7 per cent to €2.0 billion, while the Middle East surged 104.4 per cent to €456 million.

All its product categories experienced higher sales except for watches metier, which declined 6 per cent due to high comparison base brought by exclusive events in the year-ago period.

“In a more complex economic and geopolitical context, the group continues its development with confidence, thanks to the highly integrated artisanal model, the balanced distribution network, the creativity of collections and the loyalty of clients,” said the company.

The performance was a sharp contrast to rival luxury label Gucci, whose sales slumped 26 per cent in the latest quarter.