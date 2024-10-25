SectorsPet supplies

Crocs for dogs: Bark launches shoe collection for man’s best friend

By Irene Dong

Dog brand Bark has collaborated with Crocs to launch a pet footwear collection, Pet Crocs for dogs. 

Pet Crocs are constructed of breathable EVA foam and come in three sizes with glow-in-the-dark marbled Green Slime and Pink Dragon Fruit options. They have an adjustable strap for increased support, a sticky tread bottom, and ventilation holes on top. 

“This partnership is about more than just shoes,” said Dave Stangle, VP of brand marketing at Bark. “It’s a celebration of the fun and quirky bond between dogs and their humans and another way to bring dogs and humans together. 

“By teaming up with Crocs, a company known for its unique style and loyal fanbase, we’re showing the world what happens when two iconic brands come together to create something people have been craving for a long time.”

Dog owners can also purchase shoes for themselves that match the Crocs for dogs from select Crocs retail locations while supplies last.

You have 7 articles remaining. Unlock 15 free articles a month, it’s free.

Recommended By IR

Sports & adventure

2XU co-founder Aidan Clarke launches performance wear brand, Sa1nt Layers

Sean Cao
Supermarkets

Coles posts higher sales as more customers prefer to eat at home

Celene Ignacio
Luxury IR Pro

Analysis: What’s changed since the Farfetch-YNAP deal was first announced

Nicole Kirichanskaya
Supermarkets IR Pro

Australian retailers add security tech amid rising theft, aggression

Reuters
Footwear label Twoobs opens its first physical store, at Byron Bay
Fashion & accessories

Footwear label Twoobs opens its first physical store, in Byron Bay

Kaycee Enerva
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay