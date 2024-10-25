Crocs for dogs: Bark launches shoe collection for man’s best friend

Dog brand Bark has collaborated with Crocs to launch a pet footwear collection, Pet Crocs for dogs.

Pet Crocs are constructed of breathable EVA foam and come in three sizes with glow-in-the-dark marbled Green Slime and Pink Dragon Fruit options. They have an adjustable strap for increased support, a sticky tread bottom, and ventilation holes on top.

“This partnership is about more than just shoes,” said Dave Stangle, VP of brand marketing at Bark. “It’s a celebration of the fun and quirky bond between dogs and their humans and another way to bring dogs and humans together.

“By teaming up with Crocs, a company known for its unique style and loyal fanbase, we’re showing the world what happens when two iconic brands come together to create something people have been craving for a long time.”

Dog owners can also purchase shoes for themselves that match the Crocs for dogs from select Crocs retail locations while supplies last.