Harbour Town Adelaide boasts sales surge as new tenants join offer 

Harbour Town Adelaide has recorded a significant uplift in foot traffic and sales, as more brands opened outlets at the shopping centre.

The centre recorded a 6 per cent rise in sales on a moving annual total (MAT) basis over the past 12 months, while visitation rose 4 per cent.

During the period, the premium outlet retail space welcomed 10 new stores from brands such as Asics, Glassons, Michael Kors, Sheike, 2XU, Swarovski and Rodd & Gunn.

Ghanda, the Australian-owned and operated clothing brand with over 100 stores nationwide, has also chosen Harbour Town Adelaide to open its first shopping centre outlet.

The new tenants joined the existing lineup, including Calvin Klein, Coach, Rip Curl, Cotton On, Portmans, and Helly Hansen, among others.

Last year, New Balance at Harbour Town Adelaide was crowned the brand’s top-performing outlet store Australia-wide.

With more than 110 stores, the centre is South Australia’s only premium outlet shopping centre destination, offering savings of up to 70 per cent off full-price items year-round.

“South Australians are discovering how the modern premium outlet model, based on quality and in-season items, can provide significant savings,” said centre manager Kylie Crossing. “These are commonly the same items often stocked elsewhere but listed at full price.”

The shopping destination attracts 3.4 million shoppers each year, with a notably higher proportion of interstate and international visitors compared to other centres in the state.

The centre is a core asset of private property developer Lewis Land, and a major employment hub providing 1500 local jobs.