SectorsOpenings & closings

Cotton On’s Typo opens ‘world-first’ store in Malaysia

Typo IOI Malaysia Mall
The new store at the IOI Mall (Source: Typo)
By Harry Booth

Stationery retailer Typo, part of the Cotton On Group, has opened a “world-first” concept store in Malaysia.

Coming to the IOI City Mall, Putrajaya, Typo said the new store will be a “step up in quality and experience”, citing changes to its layout, immersive features, and product offering.

“We chose Malaysia for our first new Typo concept store because it’s a growing market for us, and the customer here is really engaged with the brand. It felt like the right place to start this next chapter,” said Scott Druce, GM of Typo. 

“You’ll see a step up across everything, from the product to the store experience, but it’s still very much Typo at its core.”

He said that while stationery still remains Typo’s core focus, a broader lifestyle collection across gifting, travel, and essential segments will add “colour, personality and fun” for customers. 

“It’s incredibly special for our Malaysian team and customers to be the first in the world to experience the new Typo brand, product and store concept,” Cash Ryan, Asia country manager, added.

“Malaysia has such a strong creative spirit and as a much-loved brand across the region, launching this world-first concept store here is a proud moment for our team and celebrates our growth and long-term commitment in the Asia region.”

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