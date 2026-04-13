Womenswear brand Willow closes down – 10 years after last time

Luxury womenswear brand Willow has begun its closing-down sale, as the retailer shuts up shop for the second time in its history.

Founded by namesake designer Kit Willow Podgornik in 2003, who was ousted in 2013 before the brand’s closure in 2016, Willow is now selling its clothes for up to 80 per cent off in a final sale.

The APG & Co-owned brand, which is now operated by Unique Retailing, opened a flagship store in Melbourne Emporium in late 2023.

Since 2021, the brand has also held an exclusive department store deal with David Jones.

Inside Retail has approached both Unique Retailing and David Jones for comment.