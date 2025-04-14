BusinessStrategy

Five US small business owners reveal the brutal reality of navigating tariff hikes

An image of a young woman wearing a pair of frames from Vontélle Eyewear looking off to the side.
“Tariffs have added a layer of complexity that many emerging brands are navigating.”
By Nicole Kirichanskaya
The ongoing trade war between the US and China has effectively put the US stock market through a rollercoaster’s worth of dips and spikes over the past week.  On April 4, the S&P 500 dropped by 6 per cent, before spiking back up by 9.52 per cent on April 9 after President Trump authorised a 90-day pause on the majority of import taxes and lowered the reciprocal tariff rate to 10 per cent, effective immediately. That rate does not extend to China, however, which now faces tariffs of at

This content is for IR Pro subscribers only.

Subscribe now to unlock an all-access pass.

IR Pro - monthly

$5 +GST for the first 30 days. (Auto renews at $28+GST per month.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Daily IR Pro content straight to your inbox
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Indepth interviews with industry leaders and experts
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Retailer’s choice

IR Pro - annual

$312 +GST per year. (Auto renews annually.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Daily IR Pro content straight to your inbox
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Indepth interviews with industry leaders and experts
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay