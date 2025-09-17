BusinessWorkforce

What Super Retail’s CEO backtrack says about the state of board independence

“The strength of a board often comes down to the courage of its independent members.”
By Stephanie Caite Chadwick
The immediate dismissal of Anthony Heraghty, Super Retail Group’s chief executive and managing director, this week has raised questions about the effectiveness of the company’s corporate governance. The abrupt leadership change comes after Super Retail Group spent more than a year defending its now former CEO following allegations of an undisclosed relationship with the group’s former chief HR officer, Jane Kelly. The board said on Tuesday that it had received “new information” from He

This content is for IR Pro subscribers only.

Subscribe now to unlock an all-access pass.

IR Pro - Monthly

$5 +GST for the first 30 days. (Auto renews at $28+GST per month.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Daily IR Pro content straight to your inbox
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Indepth interviews with industry leaders and experts
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Retailer’s choice

IR Pro - Annual

$312 +GST per year. (Auto renews annually.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Daily IR Pro content straight to your inbox
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Indepth interviews with industry leaders and experts
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now

Recommended By IR

Marketing

How are Australian online retailers delivering on CX? New Index will reveal all

Robert Stockdill
Image of gavel and scales.
Workforce

Ex-Cash Converters stores operator fined for underpaying staff

Celene Ignacio
Furniture & homewares

Tupperware, the kitchenware brand, may file for bankruptcy

Sean Cao
Strategy IR Pro

How Aussie fashion brand Silk Laundry aims to double its US business

Nicole Kirichanskaya
Strategy IR Pro

Analysis: Asian coffee markets are keeping executives up at night

Michael Baker
Store design IR Pro

How Leica’s four-story flagship reimagines the retail experience top to bottom

Stephanie Caite Chadwick
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay