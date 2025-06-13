DigitalGifts & toys

Mattel teams with OpenAI to create first AI-powered product this year

Mattel will also incorporate OpenAI's advanced AI tools into its business operations.
Mattel will also incorporate OpenAI's advanced AI tools into its business operations. (Source: Reuters/Daniel Becerril)
OpenAI's set of capabilities allow Mattel to enable productivity, creativity and company-wide transformation at scale.
OpenAI's set of capabilities allow Mattel to enable productivity, creativity and company-wide transformation at scale. (Source: Reuters/Mario Anzuoni)
By Savyata Mishra

Mattel has teamed up with OpenAI to develop toys and games with artificial intelligence, and expects to launch its first AI-powered product later this year, the Barbie-maker said on Thursday.

The company, which also makes Hot Wheels and Uno cards, plans to “bring the magic of AI to age-appropriate play experiences with an emphasis on innovation, privacy and safety,” it said.

The move comes at a time when toy manufacturers are battling muted demand backdrop as consumers rein in spending to brace for the economic fallout of US President Trump’s shifting trade policy.

Mattel will also incorporate OpenAI’s advanced AI tools like ChatGPT Enterprise into its business operations to enhance product innovation, the company said.

“With OpenAI, Mattel has access to an advanced set of AI capabilities alongside new tools to enable productivity, creativity and company-wide transformation at scale,” said OpenAI operating chief Brad Lightcap.

Over the last year, Mattel has relied on producing films, TV shows and mobile games based on its products such as Hot Wheels and Barbie to offset a slowdown in its core toy business.

Last month, Mattel withdrew its annual forecast and said it would raise prices on some products sold domestically in a bid to mitigate higher supply chain costs.

  • Reporting by Savyata Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Leroy Leo, of Reuters.

Recommended By IR

Strategy IR Pro

How will Cotti Coffee take on its rivals amid fierce competition in China?

Tong Van
Froyo chain Yo-Chi marks growth milestone
Openings & closings

Froyo chain Yo-Chi marks growth milestone

Kaycee Enerva
Workforce IR Pro

“Flexibility is key”: Your Reformer’s founder on building a productive workplace

Tamera Francis
Earthletica teams with Modern Meadow to create world-first Bio-Alloy jacket
Sustainability

Earthletica teams with Modern Meadow to create world-first Bio-Alloy jacket

Kaycee Enerva
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay
You have 7 articles remaining. Unlock 15 free articles a month, it’s free.