Lanvin Group names Paul Andrew as creative director of Sergio Rossi

By Irene Dong

The Lanvin Group-owned luxury shoe brand Sergio Rossi, has named Paul Andrew its new creative director. 

Andrew, who previously worked with Donna Karan, Calvin Klein, Narciso Rodriguez, and the late Alexander McQueen, launched his women’s footwear collection in 2013, later expanding the line to include men’s footwear, and becoming the first shoe designer and youngest brand to win the CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund in 2014.

He was later appointed Salvatore Ferragamo’s design director, followed by the women’s creative director position. 

Following the global success of his debut collections, Andrew was named creative director of all Ferragamo product categories in 2019, becoming the first person to hold this position since Salvatore Ferragamo led the firm.

“With his creative design expertise and forward-thinking approach, Paul is set to lead Sergio Rossi into a new era of success,” said Eric Chan, CEO of Lanvin Group. 

“This new direction for the brand aligns seamlessly with our mission to uphold its rich heritage while catering to the evolving tastes of our clientele.”

Lanvin Group is a leading global luxury fashion group based in Shanghai, China. It manages classic brands such as Lanvin, Wolford, Sergio Rossi, St John Knits, and Caruso.

