BusinessSustainability

Online Retailer day two: Implementing GenAI and ‘messy’ innovation

By Tamera Francis
Out-of-the-box thinking and camaraderie were the hot topics on day two of the Online Retailer conference in Sydney which had the attention of the industry’s leading suppliers and retailers. The keynotes on day two of the Online Retailer conference centred on innovation to optimise customer service, sustainability and business operations within the retail industry. Kogan’s chief technology officer Goran Stefkovski talked about advancing customer interactions in his keynote on the next wave of

This content is for IR Pro subscribers only.

Subscribe now to unlock an all-access pass.

IR Pro - monthly

$5 +GST for the first 30 days. (Auto renews at $28+GST per month.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Retailer’s choice

IR Pro - annual

$312 +GST per year. (Auto renews annually.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay