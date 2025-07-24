General Pants Co supplier lodges winding-up order

Alquemie Group’s troubled General Pants Co retail business has been served with a winding-up application due to unpaid debts.

UCC Australia, a product import and distribution agency which was founded as a clearance specialist, commenced winding up proceedings against General Pants Co last Thursday, according to a notice published by the Australian Securities and Investment Commission, as reported by Smart Company.

A hearing was scheduled to be held at the Supreme Court of Victoria on August 20.

A spokesperson for Alquemie Group told Inside Retail today that the order was the result of a commercial matter between both parties “that has now been fully resolved”.

UCC supplies products from Kodak in Australia, and General Pants Co currently has three Kodak film cameras showing on its website at prices ranging from $44.95 to $69.95.

General Pants is currently running major promotions on its website, offering up to 60 per cent off purchases, including up to 40 per cent off new arrivals and winter essentials. The company is the last remaining brand owned by Alquemie after the sale or closure of its SurfStitch, Ginger & Smart, and National Geographic businesses. The company also operates Lego stores under license to Lego Australia.

This is not the first winding-up order filed against General Pants Co. Last year, logistics company Mainfreight lodged an application, which was resolved last July.

SurfStitch is also facing a winding-up order lodged by Nike, which claims it is owed more than $200,000. Alquemie sold SurfStitch and Ginger & Smart to Best Markets in May, the same month the order was filed with the courts, and the business has since been placed in voluntary administration.

Inside Retail has reached out to UCC Australia for comment.