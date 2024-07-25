Moncler boosts first-half sales by 11 per cent, fuelling profit surge

Italian luxury fashion retailer Moncler Group has posted growths in both sales and profit for the six months ended June 30 despite a “complex operating environment”.

The company’s consolidated revenues rose 11 per cent year on year to EUR1.23 billion (US$1.3 billion), with sales up 15 per cent for the Moncler brand and down 5 per cent for the Stone Island label.

For the Moncler segment, both Asia (which includes Apac, Japan and Korea) and EMEA posted a 12 per cent increase in revenues, followed by the Americas with a 7 per cent improvement.

At Stone Island, Asia sales rose 20 per cent while EMEA and the Americas dropped 12 per cent and 22 per cent respectively.

On the bottom line, the group’s earnings before interest and taxes increased to EUR258.7 million from EUR217.8 million in the prior-year period.

Moncler Group chairman and CEO Remo Ruffini said the company achieved solid results despite a “complex operating environment” for the luxury goods sector.

As the “global macroeconomic context is highly volatile and unpredictable,” the company will maintain a vigilant mindset and focus on operational flexibility and responsiveness, Ruffini added.