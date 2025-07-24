Foot traffic is up, but conversion is down in Australia. This could be why

revenue and low consumer confidence. But when you take a closer look, there’s another truth emerging behind the data, and definitely one that deserves a lot more attention than it’s getting. While we see traffic and sales are up, conversion is falling off a cliff, and for anyone paying attention to the emotional energy inside a store, I hate to say it, but it’s no surprise. More people, less meaning Kepler’s Q4 data tells a fascinating story. Foot traffic increased by 4 per cent, which is the highest quarterly jump of the year. Customer dwell time also lifted, up 6 per cent, year on year. So, on the surface, this leads us to start thinking that consumers are more engaged, spending more time in stores, and returning to physical retail environments in greater numbers. I love that. But here’s the catch, sales conversion also dropped 4 per cent in the same time, with the largest decline in any quarter of the year. What this means is that people are willing to show up. They’re walking through the doors, hanging out, or lingering longer and certainly giving retail their time. But what they’re not giving retail is their money. The transaction isn’t closing. The relationship isn’t deepening, and that precious emotional moment when a customer decides yes? Well, for me, this just isn’t landing. In simple terms. The customer is present, but not persuaded. We’re gaining attention, but losing connection This isn’t a pricing issue, and it’s not just about the product either. This is all about meaning. More specifically, the lack of meaning that too many retail environments are offering. We’re seeing a widening gap between operational success and emotional relevance. Brands are doing the hard work and heavy lifting to attract customers back into stores. Promotions are running. Visual merchandising is solid. Store formats are evolving. All amazing to see. But without emotional follow-through and something for the customer to feel, the moment will collapse every time. It’s always easy to celebrate footfall and dwell time as signs of recovery. But unless they’re accompanied by emotional resonance and purchasing intent, they’re unfortunately just noise. More traffic doesn’t mean more trust, and more presence doesn’t mean more purpose. The good news is that’s where the real opportunity lies and where the current experience is falling short but can be corrected. Conversion is emotional, not just commercial Retail businesses need to rethink conversion not as a tactical metric, but as an emotional outcome. It’s not simply the result of smart and savvy selling; it’s the result of feeling seen, supported, and understood. Conversion happens when a person walks into your space and feels that they’re in the right place. That they belong. That the product is for them, the story totally makes sense, and the staff are genuinely present with energy. Conversion is the end of a short emotional journey that goes from curiosity to clarity and from hesitation to action. What the data from Kepler tells us is that this emotional journey is breaking down in most stores. So let’s look at why. When execution lags, emotion simply disappears When you have more people spending more time in your stores, but fewer of them buying, it almost always comes back to some execution gaps in emotional delivery. This isn’t about having more stock on shelves or larger floor plans. It’s about what people experience in those extra and precise minutes of dwell time and, more importantly, what they don’t experience. In many cases, it’s likely that staff aren’t equipped or energised to engage, especially after several tough and tiring years in the industry. Teams are stretched, fatigued, or undertrained in emotional service skills. Alternatively, product availability and storytelling are falling short, with visual and tactile moments failing to spark imagination, memory or urgency. The result? Shoppers browse and they pause, but they just don’t feel enough to buy. In the absence of meaning, physical retail becomes a gallery and a studio, not a marketplace. The winners are selling identity, not just inventory One of the more interesting threads in the report is the outperformance of categories like activewear (+8 per cent), footwear, and watches and jewellery in Q4. These aren’t essential or purely functional categories but identity-driven purchases and products that express who a person is or whom they want to become. Retailers in these categories then tap into desire, belonging, confidence, status and story. And they’re outperforming because they’ve built more than a product offer; they’ve built meaning into the entire sales journey. It’s proof that retail doesn’t need to be, and in my opinion, shouldn’t be transactional to be successful. The most successful brands are the ones creating emotional tension and resolution at every single touchpoint. That’s what moves people from presence to purchase. Regional retail is falling behind, for no good reason Another little concern flagged in the data is the underperformance of street-based and regional retail. While CBDs and outlet centres are smashing it, regional locations are becoming stagnant or declining. This is often conveniently framed as a demographic or economic issue. But from my perspective, it’s also a storytelling issue. Too many regional stores are trying to replicate metro or city models without adapting to their own local narratives. They’re not anchoring themselves in community, culture or purpose. They’re just presenting products without any personality and customers are then walking past and not walking in. Retail in these areas needs more than a format refresh. It needs a meaning reset. What FY26 needs: Rehumanising the retail moment If we want financial year 26 to deliver more than just foot traffic, we need to return to the core of what makes retail matter. We need to: Train teams in emotional intelligence and presence, not just product knowledge and policy. Rebuild stores as emotional environments, where the sensory, social and spatial experiences all point toward a clear emotional outcome. Design for decision-making regardless of where consumers are on their journey with you, not just browsing, by crafting a journey that creates trust anchored to a consistent emotional default, momentum, and emotional closure. Treat meaning as a measurable input, not an accidental by-product. Here’s my final thought The truth is, Australian retail is on the right track and I am absolutely loving that, but we’re not there yet. Not because the data is wrong, but because the data doesn’t go far enough. It tells us what is happening, but not why. And the why, as always, comes back to the customer. People aren’t just looking for things to buy. They’re looking for things that feel worth buying. Things that make sense of their identity, their desires, their needs or even just their day. When retail delivers that, the numbers will follow. Until then, we’ll just keep chasing traffic while meaning quietly slips through the cracks. And meaning, as it turns out, is the only metric that truly moves everything else.