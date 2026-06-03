BusinessStrategy

Can Cettire crack China? The high-stakes bet behind the Tmall pivot

Image of model.
“China remains the world’s largest luxury market.” (Source: Facebook)
By Stephanie Caite Chadwick
When Melbourne-born luxury e-tailer Cettire announced a flagship store on Tmall Global in late May 2026, the timing was striking. The ASX-listed online retailer had just emerged from an unscheduled trading halt, was nursing consecutive net losses and was contending with the structural unravelling of its largest market. For a business built on the elegant efficiency of the dropship model, the move into the world’s most complex luxury retail ecosystem represents either a masterstroke of dive

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