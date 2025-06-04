Country Road CEO Raju Vuppalapati quits

Country Road Group CEO Raju Vuppalapati will step down this August, citing a desire to pursue personal interests after leading the business since 2021.

During his tenure, Vuppalapati oversaw the group’s portfolio: Country Road, Trenery, Witchery, Mimco, and Politix, as well as its re-entry into Myer.

Reflecting on his departure, Vuppalapati expressed his gratitude for having led a passionate team and respected brands.

“It has been a privilege to lead our passionate team and iconic brands,” he said. “I know that I am leaving Country Road Group well-positioned to pursue its next chapter with compelling strategies, a strengthened culture and a clear pathway to reignite profitable growth.”

His departure comes as the company continues to experience significant leadership changes.

Over the past three years, leaders from all five brands and senior group executives have left. Some due to organisational restructures, others to pursue new opportunities, and some amid public scrutiny following allegations of workplace misconduct.

“Country Road has had some top talent previously without a doubt,” Phoebes Garland, director of fashion consultancy agency Garland & Garland, told Inside Retail.

“It’s always difficult when leaders depart. It’s either going to go one way or the other, but I think it’s important to recognise that retail conditions are challenging and with that comes departures and changes.”

Country Road Group is owned by South Africa-based Woolworths Holdings.