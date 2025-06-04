BusinessMarketing

Mountain Dew Australia introduces fan-inspired denim shorts

mountain dew djort denim shorts
The Mountain Dew Djorts giveaway will end June 30. (Source: Supplied)
By My Nguyen

PepsiCo Australia has launched a limited-edition Mountain Dew shorts collection, Mountain Dew Djorts, for the brand’s promotion campaign.

The company produced only 85 pairs of Mountain Dew shorts, which will be given as a prize to the winners of a competition within the “Dew-Hard” community.

Featuring a built-in bungee cord to hang keys or sunglasses, an ear pods pocket, a cooler drink pocket, and an oversized utility pocket, the denim shorts offer adventure-ready design and Y2K style in the brand’s signature green colour.

The Mountain Dew Djorts giveaway will end June 30 and is exclusive to Australian participants by posting public comments on Mountain Dew AU’s social media.

Earlier this year, PepsiCo launched a food-inspired footwear collection featuring Mountain Dew and Doritos.

