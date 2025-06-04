Former Cash Converters operator faces court over worker exploitation

The Fair Work Ombudsman is taking legal action against three Cash Converter store operators in Melbourne for allegedly underpaying employees.

SNNB Enterprises, Taylors Business and Yarraville Business, who operated Cash Converters stores at Epping, Taylors Lake and Yarraville, respectively, are facing court.

The sole director of the three companies, Graeme Grainger, will also be facing legal action.

Fair Work inspectors believed that the companies had underpaid seven full-time employees through the failure to pay accrued annual leave entitlements and had also underpaid five of the workers’ minimum wages in 2022.

The allegations made by the Fair Work Ombudsman include failure to comply with the compliance notices, without a reasonable excuse, which required the employers to calculate and back-pay workers’ entitlements.

It was also alleged that Grainger was involved in the breaches.

Yarraville Business is facing a penalty of up to $33,300 and Taylors Business is facing a penalty of up to $41,250, both for failing to comply with one notice.

SNNB Enterprises is facing a penalty of up to $41,250, per breach, for failing to comply with two notices.

Grainger is facing penalties of up to $6660 for his involvement in the Yarraville business contravention, and up to $8250 for each contravention in his alleged involvement in both the SNNB and Taylors Business contraventions.

This is the second time the ombudsman has taken action against Yarraville Business, first in 2024, with a penalty of $16,000.

The regulator is seeking a court order mandating the employers to rectify any outstanding payments, along with interest and superannuation, in accordance with the compliance notices.

All three stores have since been closed.