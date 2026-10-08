Ex-Country Road GM Ty Symonds to lead Pottery for the Planet

Pottery for the Planet has appointed Ty Symonds as GM, effective October 12. He will relocate from Victoria and be based at the company’s Noosaville studio.

Symonds brings more than two decades of leadership experience across retail and design. Most recently, he served as GM of Country Road Home, where he led the brand’s creative direction and operations.

He has also held senior roles at Kmart Australia, Target Australia, and Australian fashion label BlackMilk.

Founded in 2015 by second-generation potter Renton Bishopric, Pottery for the Planet began by producing solar-fired ceramic travel cups as an alternative to single-use plastic. It has since expanded its range of ceramic products, supplying cafes and retailers across Australia.

“Bringing Ty on is a sign of where we’re heading,” Bishopric said.

“He understands what we make and why we make it, and most importantly, he is excited to push the limits of what’s possible to achieve in terms of onshore manufacturing. We’ve got a talented team in the studio, and Ty is the right person to work alongside them.”

The business manufactures products from its fully solar-powered studio in Noosaville on Queensland’s Sunshine Coast and also partners with a production studio in Vietnam.

Symonds said growing consumer demand for transparency around sourcing and manufacturing presented an opportunity for the business.

“Australian consumers are asking harder questions about where things are made and what they are made of, and the brands answering those questions properly are the ones growing,” he said.

“Pottery for the Planet has been answering them since before it was commercially fashionable. My focus is building on that through the wholesale network, retail stores, and the team in the studio.”

Pottery for the Planet operates showrooms in Noosa and Eumundi, supplies more than 500 wholesale stockists across Australia and New Zealand, and also sells directly through its online store.