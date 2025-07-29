NewsGifts & toys

Hasbro names Jasnor as Peppa Pig toy distributor in ANZ

Peppa Pig toy
Peppa pig products are already available in retail outlets. (Source: Supplied)
By Kaycee Enerva

Hasbro has tapped Jasnor Australia as the master toy distributor for its preschool brand Peppa Pig in Australia and New Zealand, in a deal facilitated by Merchantwise.

Under the agreement, the company will manage the brand’s toy range, including plush, figurines, playsets, roleplay, nursery items, electronic learning aids, and activity and feeding products. 

Peppa pig products are already available in select retail outlets across ANZ, with a broader rollout planned for the second half of the year.

Hasbro said major category expansion is planned this year and the next, with new cross-category retail opportunities across toys, apparel, accessories, and publishing. 

“Jasnor is a trusted industry partner, and their expertise in distributing Peppa Pig products from best-in-class partners around the globe makes them the ideal choice,” said Diana De Jesus, licensing director – Hasbro at Merchantwise. 

