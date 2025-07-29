How Bonds is hacking the retail calendar with its own branded sales day

claim,” Bonds’ head of marketing Kedda Ghazarian said in a press release. “We’re taking ownership of Bonds 24/7 Rewards Day not just as a concept, but as a calendar date, delivering a full day of unforgettable experiences and life-changing rewards.” The campaign comprised a giveaway of $168,000 in cash prizes over 24 hours, with 24 golden tickets hidden in online orders, each worth $7000. In-store, Bonds Rewards members received 7x rewards points, alongside surprise perks and activations rolled out nationally. Cohesive and bold, the campaign offers a blueprint for what retail-driven brand moments might look like in the future. Bonds has long positioned itself as the first thing Aussies put on in the morning and the last thing they take off at night. By claiming ownership of “24/7” both conceptually and literally, Bonds reinforces this narrative in a way that is emotionally encapsulating and commercially agile.“We’re one of the few Aussie brands that can genuinely say we’re in a committed long-term relationship with Aussies throughout their entire lives – perhaps even their longest relationship ever,” Ghazarian told Inside Retail. “This kind of loyalty is the foundation of Bonds Rewards. We’re excited to take ownership of July 24, and celebrate the people who wear us – and bring this to life in fun and exciting ways for years to come,” she added. Branded days: A viable strategy Branded moments are fast becoming a power play for retail disruptors and heavyweights. Amazon set the standard with Prime Day. What started as a one-day deal fest is now a multibillion-dollar juggernaut that rewards loyalty whilst clearing shelves. Locally, the trend is gaining traction with e-commerce platforms. Rather than vying for attention amid traditional sales events, leading brands can carve out their own spaces in the calendar, strategically calibrated to reach deeper consumer engagement and command a unique position within the market. Furthermore, when a brand owns a day, it owns the narrative, and for established retailers, it’s a way to streamline inventory on their own terms and hardwire emotional resonance into their commercial calendar. What can set these retailers, like Bonds, apart is the deep emotional and symbolic integration of brand values, a tactic that builds long-term trust and equity, not just short-term uplift. Tailored for every customer Bonds’ campaign is also designed with omnichannel precision. Whether customers engage in-store or online, the experience is orchestrated to be consistent and rewarding. “We understand that customers prefer to shop in different ways – so it’s always important that we tailor our retail experience to suit their needs,” Ghazarian said. “For 24/7 Day, we created moments to surprise and delight in all of our channels – so that everyone could feel the love.” Following the relaunch of Bonds Rewards last year, the brand has been working to make everyday shopping more rewarding and emotionally resonant. “We’ll continue to evolve our retail experience and find fun and unexpected ways to reward our loyal shoppers,” Ghazarian said. As more brands embrace purpose-led retail moments, one of the biggest challenges lies in measuring success. While revenue remains a core element, campaigns like 24/7 Rewards Day are also designed to drive intangible outcomes, including emotional connection, brand trust and long-term loyalty. Consumers are becoming progressively drawn to experiences that feel both emotionally meaningful and financially rewarding. The future of retail isn’t just about great prices, but brand building. In a crowded and often clamorous marketplace, owning a date on the calendar and imbuing it with cultural, emotional and commercial weight may just be one of the most powerful moves a retailer can make.