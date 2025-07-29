SectorsSports & adventure

Rebel Sports re-opens Broadway store with interactive focus

Image of interactive basketball zone at Rebel Broadway store.
The restoration, in partnership with Mirvac, aims to preserve the original Grace Brothers facade. (Source: Supplied)
By Darshana Gupta

Australian sporting retailer Rebel will open its newly refurbished, interaction-focused store in Broadway on Thursday. 

The restoration, in partnership with Mirvac, aims to preserve the original Grace Brothers facade while developing its new Rebel customer experience (RCX) store as the ‘House of Sport.” 

“Reopening our Broadway store within this iconic building honours its rich heritage, making it the perfect home for our brand,” said Gary Williams, MD of Rebel. 

“We’re excited to have redeveloped a space that not only meets our customers’ expectations but also celebrates the unique history and character of this remarkable Broadway location.

“With Rebel’s RCX concept transforming the retail experience, it’s fitting that one of Australia’s premier shopping destinations showcases the very best that Rebel has to offer.”

RCX status includes dedicated immersion areas for basketball and virtual gaming. 

The store, spanning 2900sqm across three levels, will offer brands including Lorna Jane, Ell/Voo, Nike and Muscle Nation, and others. 

“We are honoured to have partnered with Rebel to bring to life their new concept store,” said Campbell Hanan, Mirvac Group’s CEO and MD. “We congratulate the Rebel team on creating the House of Sport, and their vision to redefine the retail experience for the over million customers that Broadway Sydney welcomes each month, as it continues to evolve as a dynamic retail destination.”

