Rooster in a trolley reignites fracas over Bunnings’ pet policy

Bunnings’ pet-friendly policy has come under renewed scrutiny after a customer shared photos of a rooster riding in a shopping trolley, sparking debate over whether animals belong in supermarkets (as pets not as food).

The discussion has stirred criticism from some shoppers, while others have defended the policy.

Bunnings told Yahoo Lifestyle that the hardware retailer has welcomed pets into its stores for many years, including “the occasional feathered friend”.

“Whether they bark or cluck, we love seeing customers enjoy shopping with their well-behaved companions.”

Bunnings said owners are responsible for cleaning up after their animals. At the same time, team members can refuse entry or ask customers to leave if an animal is aggressive, disruptive, or not under control.

The latest debate was triggered after Townsville resident Fiona Muxlow shared photos of her eight-year-old rooster, Mardi, sitting in a Bunnings trolley.

Supporters pointed to the popularity of bringing pets to Bunnings, with social media accounts dedicated to animals visiting the retailer and customers sharing stories of taking not only dogs but also cats, bunnies, and even cattle into stores.

“My boys love Bunnings run. It’s mainly a reason why I go in for 1 thing and leave with 5 more (inc dog toys),” said Mathew Cooke as he shared a photo of his pups on social media.

However, another shopper says otherwise, saying pets do not belong in Bunnings.

“If you can go to work and leave your pet at home, I’m sure they’ll survive while you make a quick trip to Bunnings too,” said the shopper.

Another commenter quipped:

“It is now Bunnings hardware AND pet supplies – don’t like it, then shop somewhere else,” said Alastair Reid.

While opinions remain divided, Bunnings has indicated there are no plans to change its policy, provided owners and their animals follow the rules.