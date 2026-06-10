Bunnings commits $1 million to ‘incredible’ community groups

Home improvement giant Bunnings has earmarked $1 million for community groups over the next five years, with applications soon to open.

Its community grants program will provide up to $10,000 for eligible organisations that are supporting their respective communities. It comes after the 2025 fiscal year, during which Bunnings said it supported more than 77,000 community activities.

“We know there’s incredible work happening in communities every single day – particularly in regional areas – and we want to help more of these ideas come to life,” Bunnings’ chief corporate affairs officer, Melissa O’Neill, said.

“Whether it’s upgrading a community space, supporting a local sporting club or helping create more welcoming places for people to connect, this program is about backing practical projects that make a real local difference.”

The program across Australia and New Zealand will operate funding rounds. After it begins in July, the following round will begin in January 2027. Applications will be reviewed by a group made up of Bunnings team members and leadership representatives, with funding awarded based on community need, project impact, and feasibility.