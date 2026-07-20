BusinessStrategy

Why Richemont’s standout results stem from owning the experience

Cartier in Milan.
Richemont’s jewelry strategy drives growth.
By Nicole Kirichanskaya
Richemont’s latest quarterly results have reinforced its position as one of the strongest performers in the luxury sector. According to analysts, its success reflects a strategy built on two strengths: an unwavering focus on jewellery and a retail model that gives its maisons unusually close control over the customer experience. Overall, the Switzerland-based luxury group opened its 2027 financial year with another standout quarter, reporting sales of €6.3 billion (approximately $7.2 billion

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