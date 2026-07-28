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‘Strategic shift’ at BCF trialled before national rollout

BCF
BCF Cannington will be the pilot store (Source: Supplied)
By Harry Booth

Outdoor retailer BCF has debuted its new four wheel drive fitment service in Perth ahead of a planned nationwide rollout.

The BCF Cannington store will be the first to offer an on-site installation service for four wheel drive vehicles, allowing customers to prepare their vehicles for specialist camping, touring and off-road travel.

It is the first store is the first pilot site under a plan to roll out at least 50 fitment sites at BCF stores Australia-wide. The company’s MD, Michael Wassman, said it comes in response to high consumer demand.

“We know how passionate our 4WD customers in Perth are about kitting out their vehicles with the best equipment to power their weekends camping, touring and going off-road,” he added. 

“We are excited to now be able to offer them a one-stop destination for both premium accessories and professional installation, with the advice they trust from their local BCF team.” 

Wassman called the “strategic shift” an opportunity for BCF to explore new categories and product specialisations.

“Our plan to roll out a national network of fitment locations will deliver a trusted, convenient one-stop solution for our 4WD customers across Australia,” he said.

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