Miniso toys seized in Victoria for flouting battery laws

More than 400 items from Chinese variety store chain Miniso have been seized for failing to meet mandatory information standards relating to button batteries.

Consumer Affairs Victoria discovered the non-compliant products, which include toys, nightlights and light-up keychains, during inspections of Miniso Winky Australia’s stores across the state.

According to the agency, button batteries pose a serious health risk, especially to children. If swallowed, they can potentially lead to serious injury or death.

To prevent such incidents, toys containing button batteries must meet information standards regarding warnings, labels, instructions, and details to ensure consumers are aware of the potential risks.

Miniso previously assured that the non-compliant items would be removed from sale, but follow-up inspections revealed they were still available, Consumer Affairs Victoria said.

Inspectors also identified more products on store shelves that also failed to meet the mandatory information standards.

“The information standards are mandatory for a reason,” said Nicole Rich, director of Consumer Affairs Victoria. “Parents and carers have the right to be warned about the serious dangers posed by button batteries before they buy a product that could harm their kids.”

‘We’ve issued this urgent warning because we’re worried people who have bought these products might not be aware of the risks. We urge people to keep button batteries secure and out of the reach of children,” Rich added.

The agency has referred the matter to the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC).

Under Australian Consumer Law, supplying products that do not meet mandatory safety or information standards carries maximum penalties of $50 million for a company or $2.5 million for an individual.

Earlier this year, the ACCC commenced legal proceedings against City Beach for selling products containing button batteries that did not comply with mandatory button battery standards.