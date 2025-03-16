How to get your first-party data strategy right

ance box, regulators are raising the bar, and the days of tracking in the shadows are over. The opportunity here is massive. Acting now to build a strong first-party data strategy isn’t just about staying compliant, it’s about positioning your business as trustworthy, transparent, and future-proof. With the end of third-party cookies and rising privacy demands, the clock is ticking. For retailers, first-party data isn’t just important – it’s everything. Invest early to seize a competitive advantage The data game has changed, and retailers that don’t adapt are setting themselves up to lose. Regulations like Europe’s General Data Protection Regulation, the California Consumer Privacy Act, and Australia’s incoming privacy reforms mean third-party cookies and unclear data practices are no longer viable. Customers know when they’re being tracked and are unhappy about it. Yet, many businesses remain unprepared. Only 15 per cent of ASX100 companies have a Consent Management Platform (CMP) in place – a glaring gap that highlights the urgency to act now. Retailers who invest early can seize a competitive edge, while those who delay risk having to scramble to keep up. First-party data isn’t just about compliance. It’s about creating accurate, reliable customer insights and building direct relationships. With cookies crumbling, owning your data is the only way to future-proof your business. Surveys, quizzes and polls are your friends Collecting first-party data isn’t rocket science. Customers expect simplicity and transparency. The first step? Get your permission game in order. Too many companies are stuck in the past, managing consent through messy, unconnected systems. The result? Confused customers and a serious trust problem. Start by making it easy and valuable for your customers to share their data: Loyalty programs: Offer rewards for sign-ups and purchases. Clear opt-ins: A well-designed CMP lets customers know what they’re agreeing to and gives them control over their preferences. Interactive experiences: Quizzes, polls and personalised product finders provide valuable data that feels earned, not taken. The goal isn’t to trick customers into handing over data – it’s to make them want to share it. First-party data is a slow burn. Collect it ethically, offer real value, and you’ll build a customer base that wants to hear from you. Keep it simple, clear and valuable, because nobody wants to deal with a data circus. Don’t be creepy Getting first-party data right does require some discipline. Do: Act early: Waiting for regulatory deadlines to hit is a losing game. Customers can tell when you’re playing catch-up. Be transparent: Tell customers what you’re collecting, why, and how it benefits them. They’ll respect your honesty. Make it valuable: Whether it’s personalised discounts or exclusive content, give customers a reason to opt in. Don’t: Over-collect: Stick to what you need. Asking for unnecessary details will only annoy customers. Spam them: Avoid bombarding customers with permission requests or irrelevant messages. Be creepy: Tracking locations or behaviours without permission is a fast track to distrust. A well-thought-out strategy shows customers you respect them. Sloppy practices do the opposite. Opportunities abound Retailers who master first-party data unlock endless possibilities. The most obvious? Hyper-personalisation. Use data to recommend products your customers didn’t even know they needed. Think Amazon, but tailor it to your niche. Another gamechanger? Predictive analytics. Understanding past behaviour lets you anticipate future needs, whether that’s seasonal stock, repeat purchases, or identifying trends before they happen. And let’s not forget about customer retention. By unifying data across online and offline channels, you can create seamless experiences that keep shoppers coming back. With so few ASX100 companies using a CMP, the bar is low and the opportunity is enormous. First-party data isn’t just an asset; it’s the foundation of retail’s future and your biggest growth driver. Start collecting it early, collect it ethically, and use it to build trust and loyalty. The rules are changing, and for those ready to adapt, the rewards will be game-changing. Further reading: The trick to maximising first-party data? Make it worth their while This story is from our 2025 Australian Retail Outlook. Download the full report here.