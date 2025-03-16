BusinessRegulatory

How to get your first-party data strategy right

There is no time to waste in setting up to collect data in an efficient, ethical way. Source: Pexels
By Anna Samkova
Data privacy is no longer ‘nice to have’ – it’s a business imperative. As privacy engineering expert Chris Brinkworth puts it: “If you don’t have permission, you don’t have trust.” And trust is the foundation of everything. With Australia’s “fair and reasonable” privacy test expected in 2025, businesses relying on outdated data practices are at risk. Customers now expect full transparency about how their data is collected and used. It’s not just about ticking a compliance

This content is for IR Pro subscribers only.

Subscribe now to unlock an all-access pass.

IR Pro - monthly

$5 +GST for the first 30 days. (Auto renews at $28+GST per month.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Daily IR Pro content straight to your inbox
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Indepth interviews with industry leaders and experts
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Retailer’s choice

IR Pro - annual

$312 +GST per year. (Auto renews annually.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Daily IR Pro content straight to your inbox
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Indepth interviews with industry leaders and experts
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay