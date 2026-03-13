Fashion Council, RM Williams table ‘globally competitive’ fashion strategy

The Australian Fashion Council (AFC) and RM Williams have presented the National Manufacturing Strategy at Parliament House, in what they describe as a roadmap to make “a globally competitive Australian fashion and textile manufacturing sector”.

The 10-year strategy announced this week comes in response to what the AFC describes as the “vulnerability” of the domestic manufacturing industry, with 97 per cent of Australia’s clothing and textile products manufactured offshore.

With these vulnerabilities highlighted by the ongoing conflict in the Middle East and its strain on global supply chains, the AFC wants to leverage Australia’s natural fibre deposits, upskill the workforce, and improve infrastructure and technology.

More than 300 stakeholders contributed to the consultation on the strategy. The AFC said that the process generated over 1000 proposed initiatives and held nearly 900 votes on its strategic priorities.

“With the right coordination across industry, skills and procurement policy, we have a real opportunity to strengthen sovereign capability, create skilled jobs and position Australia as a leader in premium manufacturing,” said Marianne Perkovic, executive chair, AFC.

“Australia is the world’s largest exporter of greasy wool and a globally significant cotton producer. Yet we export raw fibre and import finished goods at multiples of the original value.

“Re-establishing fibre processing and spinning capability restores the missing link in our value chain.”

The AFC claimed that the strategy is projected to create more than 1000 new skilled jobs and $864 million in additional wages, with approximately half of those jobs projected to be filled by women.

RM Williams, which co-led the strategy with the AFC, said the time is now to invest in Australia’s manufacturing future.

“We employ skilled craftspeople, invest in apprentices and continue to modernise production while competing globally,” said Tara Moses, COO of RM Williams.

“What’s needed now is to activate a flywheel: Demand enables investment in skills, skills enable advanced manufacturing, and technology allows Australian manufacturers to scale while maintaining quality.”