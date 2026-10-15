BusinessStrategy

What can retailers learn from viral AI collaborations?

An AI-generated image of a Rhode Beauty x Hunter Boots collaboration.
“For retailers, the opportunity isn’t to jump on every viral AI concept,” said Frankie Margotta.
By Nicole Kirichanskaya
When AI studio Clauré Studio shared a concept of Hunter boots with a holder for Rhode lip gloss this week, some consumers actually wanted to buy it. For retailers, that enthusiasm presents both an opportunity and a problem. AI-generated concepts can reveal what shoppers want, but social media buzz is no guarantee of sales – and imaginary products can create expectations real ones struggle to meet. Why the imaginary pairing works Retail brand strategist and marketing consultant Bethany Paris R

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