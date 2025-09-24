BusinessRegulatory

Optus fined $100 million for unconscionable conduct over phone sales

optus storefront
Optus has been fined $100 million for unconscionable conduct. (Source: Optus)
By Sean Cao

Telecommunications provider Optus has been fined $100 million for unconscionable sales conduct in an official Federal Court order issued on Wednesday.

The penalty was previously proposed by the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC). Optus has already agreed to pay the fine, and signed an undertaking to compensate impacted consumers and improve its internal systems.

In a joint submission to the court, the company admitted it acted unconscionably when selling mobile phones and contracts, in breach of the Australian Consumer Law.

The ACCC investigation showed that the conduct affected over 400 consumers and occurred at 16 Optus stores between August 2019 and July 2023.

In many cases, the consumers did not want or need, could not use or could not afford what they were sold, with some even pursued for debts after these sales.

Many of these consumers were vulnerable or experiencing disadvantages, such as having a mental disability, being financially dependent or unemployed, or having limited financial literacy. Many of them were also First Nations Australians from regional and remote locations.

The sales staff were found to use tactics like putting undue pressure on consumers to purchase a large number of products, failing to explain relevant terms and conditions, and misleading consumers to believe that goods were free.

In his decision, Justice O’Sullivan said the consequences of Optus’s conduct were “profound”.

“Numerous individuals experienced severe financial harm, emotional distress, and social shame. Particularly damaging was the heightened risk of losing access to essential telecommunications services when faced with inflated service costs,” he added.

This case follows similar ACCC action against Telstra, which was ordered in May 2021 to pay a $50 million penalty for engaging in unconscionable conduct when selling mobile contracts to 108 First Nations consumers.

Recommended By IR

Sports & adventure

KMD Brands into the red after all brands suffer falling sales

Celene Ignacio
Financial

Premier Retail’s sales drop on weaker Smiggle, Apparel Brands’ results

Celene Ignacio
Strategy IR Pro

“We see our consumers as fans”: Mattel talks DTC opportunities in Asia Pacific

Tong Van
AI IR Pro

How the rise of post-death consumerism gives new meaning to the CLV metric

Nick Gray
Regulatory

China to probe Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger parent PVH over Xinjiang cotton

Sean Cao
Strategy

Low prices and the right retail locations: How GU can gain traction in the US

Nicole Kirichanskaya
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay
You have 7 articles remaining. Unlock 15 free articles a month, it’s free.