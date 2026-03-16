Guzman Y Gomez leadership prepares for CEO’s kidney transplant

Hilton Brett, the co-CEO of Guzman Y Gomez (GYG), is preparing for a kidney transplant later this year which will see some of his operational responsibilities reduced.

GYG notified the ASX of the news, saying: “In preparation for the transplant, Hilton will be required to undertake certain medical procedures.

“With the board’s full support, Hilton will continue in his role as co-CEO of GYG. Hilton will from time to time reduce his day-to-day responsibilities to accommodate his treatment and recovery.”

The fast-growing restaurant chain is continuing to eye its goal of having a 1000-strong network of locations. Currently with 272 sites in its portfolio, the business is planning to open a further 18 by the end of the current fiscal year.

In a statement accompanying its most recent earnings update, GYG’s co-CEOs said: “We are not slowing down. None of this would be possible without the relentless passion, dedication and support from our people, franchisees, suppliers and guests.

“Together we are building a generational company grounded in exceptional food, a unique team culture and an outstanding guest experience.”

GYG’s founder Steven Marks will continue in his role atop the company during Brett’s periods of absence, the company’s senior leadership is expected to assist Marks during such periods.