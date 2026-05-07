Super Retail Group makes $30 million play ahead of further volatility

Super Retail Group (SRG) is feeling the impact of a trying economic climate on its balance sheet, as the Australian retailer said it is pulling the trigger on a future-proofing investment.

SRG plans to use its “strong balance sheet position” after a “record” half-year of sales to get ahead of future challenges, allocating $30 million in additional capital to secure inventory.

The operator of Supercheap Auto, Rebel Australia, BCF, and Macpac, SRG saw its like-for-like sales growth slow to just 0.4 per cent year-on-year in the first 44 weeks of fiscal 2026.

“Sales momentum across all four brands was adversely affected by the onset of the Middle East conflict,” SRG said.

“Inflationary pressures, including higher fuel prices and rising interest rates, together with concerns around fuel availability, weighed on consumer sentiment, with the impact most pronounced over the key Easter trading period.”

With BCF the worst affected by the ongoing instability in global oil supply, SRG predicts further price hikes could be on their way. Meanwhile, sports retailer Rebel delivered the group’s “most resilient” performance, countering the trends in both the sector and the group. SRG added that it witnessed a lessened demand for high-value items at Rebel, despite wider solidity.

The group, however, is not standing still. The announcement of both Jenny Child and Ben McConnell as the new MDs for Rebel and Supercheap Auto, respectively, came as the group’s MD and CEO, Paul Bradshaw, said it was time to embark on a new five-year strategy.

The $30 million investment aims to get “ahead of pending price increases”, which SRG said would most likely occur in its Supercheap Auto business.

“Our brands are further focusing on distributing sufficient supply to regional areas in advance of any potential impact on supply chain operations from elevated fuel prices or rationing,” SRG added.