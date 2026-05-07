BusinessOnline marketplaces

How South Korea’s e-commerce giant Coupang is paying for a data disaster

Coupang Rocket Delivery
Coupang is simultaneously building a business in Taiwan. (Source: Coupang/LinkedIn)
By Tong Van
Coupang’s data breach, disclosed in late November 2025, which exposed the personal information of 33.7 million South Korean customers, had reshuffled every conversation the company was having with investors, regulators and its own shoppers. Five months on, it is still counting the cost. In its latest earnings report, Coupang posted revenue of US$8.5 billion, an 8 per cent increase from a year earlier. But the company also reported a net loss of US$266 million as the financial impact of the bre

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