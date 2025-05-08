How Singapore’s Happie is reimagining the modern home, one purifier at a time

what Happie stands for: simple, beautiful solutions that make it easier,” says Benjamin Ling, co-founder and CEO, who runs the business with his wife and co-founder, Sharon Ling. Visitors are encouraged to linger, sip and chat. The design echoes the brand’s aesthetic: clean lines, calm tones, and gentle hospitality. Live product demos share space with community events and lifestyle talks, crafting an ecosystem that feels more akin to a boutique wellness studio than a consumer electronics store. “We’ve designed it to feel like a real living space, not a store,” Ling added. “You can test different models, ask questions, or even just drop by for a cup of tea. We see it as a hub for community, education and innovation, where customers can not only explore our products but also understand our values.” Founded in 2022, Happie emerged during an era of pandemic-induced introspection, when health and home were re-evaluated with new urgency. “Back in 2022, Sharon and I were running our water purifier business when we found ourselves having deeper conversations about wellness, not just physical health, but the kind of lasting happiness that comes from mental clarity, emotional balance and feeling good in your own skin,” Ling said. “We realised people weren’t just looking for purity. They were seeking peace of mind and simplicity in their daily routines. That became the spark for Happie.” In three years, Happie has gone from a bootstrapped two-person operation to now serving more than 20,000 households. Their sales trajectory, reaching the high seven figures this year, isn’t unicorn-level explosive, but it’s remarkably steady, built on trust and a kind of quiet cult appeal. Despite the positive performance, Ling said the brand faced a lot of scepticism in the early days as customers hesitated to change to a new solution while existing products in the market were already working fine. “To overcome that, we focused a lot on education and after-sales care. Every installation was a chance to connect, listen and explain. Word of mouth started building, and slowly but surely, we earned people’s trust,” Ling said. Sustainability has also been central to Happie’s proposition. The brand’s machines are designed to cut down on single-use plastic, while remaining energy-efficient and intuitive. “From day one, we set out to reduce single-use plastics by encouraging families to ditch bottled water and switch to purified tap [water]. Our machines are also designed to be energy-efficient, and we’re constantly working on ways to improve filter life cycles and reduce waste,” Ling said. The founder said the company is also exploring partnerships to recycle used filters and make its supply chain even more environmentally responsible. Now, Happie is looking beyond water. “We started with water because it’s the foundation of wellness, but we’re already exploring other categories that can make everyday living simpler, healthier, and more joyful. Whether it’s air, food, or cleaning solutions, our goal is to bring the same design-forward, user-centric approach into every corner of the home,” Ling said. Regional expansion is also on the horizon, starting with markets that mirror Singapore’s urban lifestyle and rising interest in wellness and home tech. Still, challenges loom. The market is competitive, dominated by legacy appliance makers and Korean imports with deeper R&D war chests. And scaling up without losing the intimate, customer-first ethos that defines Happie will require careful navigation. “Our long-term vision is to become a trusted name in smart, health-focused home living, not just for water, but across a wider range of home appliances,” Ling said.